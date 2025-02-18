Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on Kendrick Lamar, Drake beef

Timothée Chalamet is the latest celebrity to delve into the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.



Interestingly, his remarks on the feud came after his interview with the GNX rap star.

In a chat with journalist Judita DaSilva, he said, “I think we saw, beyond the quality of songs in the battle environment, we saw pop culture at large got behind the Nobel figure and Pulitzer figure.”

By Pulitzer figure, the Dune star meant K. Dot, who won the gong in 2018. In an earlier interview, which the NFL released, the pair exchanged views on several things.

“The thing about acting is, if you don’t have an audience, it’s just a form of insanity. And you’re just, what are you doing?” the Academy-nominated actor shared his acting process.

“So I definitely try to warm up and then, you know, lose that self-consciousness when you finally get back out there. But that takes time.”

On the other hand, Kendrick responded by sharing his experience of being a lyricist.

“I’m always locked in and always trying new things,” the DAMN rapper continued. “Even if they don’t end up going anywhere.

“I have to keep the pen moving. It’s my form of sanity. And it also has given me the opportunity to learn myself, you know, find out who I am," Kendrick concluded.