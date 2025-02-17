Meghan Markle 'hated' THIS rule of royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly had several issues with the royal family before Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Author Tom Quinn has revealed in his book Yes, Ma'am that the former staffer shared the Duchess of Sussex didn't like her movements being noted.

"Meghan quite rightly hated the fact that when she was in Nottingham Cottage, she had to agree well in advance what time she might leave for an appointment or an event and she had to make sure she didn't leave at the same time as, or clash in any way with, a more senior royal leaving the palace," the former staffer shared.

Meanwhile, the source also shared, "Meghan had plans for her life as a working royal that were not going to be part of a general strategy agreed with the staff – she just wanted to do her own thing, which is fair enough if you're not a member of a tightly controlled institution, but it was never going to be acceptable that Meghan should outshine Princess Anne, Prince Charles [as he then was] and Elizabeth the Queen."

"Quite rightly, Elizabeth always had to be the centre and focus of everything the royal family did and I don't think Meghan understood why that had to make her do things she didn't want to do. She didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don't do as you please, you do as you're told," the source added further.