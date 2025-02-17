 
'Gilmore Girls' star reveals shift in fan response to Lindsay, Dean's characters

'Gilmore Girls' star Arielle Kebbel has seen a huge shift in fan response to her character Lindsay over the years

February 17, 2025

Gilmore Girls star Arielle Kebbel is enjoying all the new support her character Lindsay is finding as fans turn against Dean.

Fans of the show widely regard Dean as the most problematic of Rory’s boyfriends, mainly because (spoiler alert) Lindsay was married to Dean when he cheated on her with Rory.

“When I moved to L.A. that was my first audition. It was my first job. I was 17. I remember I was on the phone with my mom one time in Coffee Bean and I was like, ‘Oh, hang on, mom, these girls are talking to me.’ They’re like, ‘Are you Lindsay? … We hate you,’” Kebbel told Us Weekly while promoting Rescue: HI-Surf.

She continues: “And I remember thinking at that moment, like, ‘OK, I guess that’s what ‘making it’ looks like.’ And then cut to present day, I will be out at a coffee shop and people will be like, ‘You deserve more. F Dean!’”

She added with a laugh, “It’s like, ‘Wow how times have changed.’ And I’ll just look at them and be like, ‘You know what? I appreciate that. Thank you.’ Lindsay’s day has finally arrived.”

Gilmore Girls starred Alexis Bledel as Rory and Jared Padalecki as Dean and ran from 2000 to 2007.

