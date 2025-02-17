Queen Rania shares emotional BTS meeting with Princess Iman's baby

Queen Rania of Jordan has shared an adorable video of meeting with granddaughter, Amina.

Princess Iman, daughter of the Queen, and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis welcomed their first daughter on February 16.

Taking to Instagram on February 17, Queen posted a lovely video clip of the family's first moments meeting her new granddaughter.

In the video, Queen Rania’s husband, King Abdullah, is seen lovingly gazing at the newborn, while Princess Salma waves hello and Jameel smiles proudly.

The video also included moments with Crown Prince Hussein, his daughter Iman, and Princess Rajwa, who is also a new mother.

In the caption, the Queen wrote, "Sweet Amina with the family."

This post comes after Queen Rania announced the arrival of baby Amina on Sunday.

“My darling Iman is now a mother. We’re grateful and overjoyed to meet Amina, our family’s newest blessing. Congratulations Jameel and Iman – may God bless you and your precious little girl,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that this marks Queen Rania’s second grandchild, as she and King Abdullah became first-time grandparents in August 2024 when Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their daughter, Iman.