Ariana Grande reveals the impact of trauma on her brain

Ariana Grande opens up about the effect of trauma on her brain's health

February 18, 2025

Ariana Grande has been diagnosed with PTSD or post-traumatic stress disorder, and the effect of this on her brain was shocking.

In a post shared in 2019, the Everyday hitmaker offered a glimpse to her fans on the impact of trauma had on her brain.

As an example, Ariana shared an image of a 'healthy brain' and the brain of someone with PTSD on Instagram.

To compare them with hers, she posted her brain scan, which looked similar to someone who was suffering from a mental disorder.

While the reasons for her brain being in such a shape were several - an attack during her Manchester concert in 2017 was an example.

Over 1000 people were injured, along with 22 dead. Following the incident, she told British Vogue, "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."

"Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry," Ariana concluded.

