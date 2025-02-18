Ozzy Osbourne gets honest about Black Sabbath reunion

Black Sabbath is set to hit the stage in their much-awaited Back to the Beginning reunion show.



But Ozzy Osbourne, the band’s frontman, said his involvement will be limited.

Appearing on Ozzy Speaks, the lead singer said, “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them.”

“I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” he said as it's worth noting that a full set he last peformance was in 2018.

“I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things,” he noted.

The reunion show, which will happen in Birmingham, England, on 5 July, will mark the end of Ozzy's career.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed this previously by sharing that the decision was taken in the wake of his Parkinson's disease.

“It’s goodnight to his fans,” she said. “The other guys in Sabbath will go on to their various projects, but for Ozzy, it’s definitely farewell.”

"It’s going to take a lot of physical energy for Ozzy. It takes a lot, for someone with Parkinson’s."

“But we feel so proud of all Ozzy has achieved, and all he’s overcome. I’m proud of him and I’m happy for him," Sharon concluded.