Craig Conover makes surprising confession about dating apps after Paige DeSorbo split

Craig Conover is looking forward to meeting a potential partner organically rather than on dating apps.

In a recent appearance at a Galentine's Day event held at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, the 36-year-old reality star confessed that dating apps are not his cup of tea.

“I will say downloading Raya was my first step into admitting to myself that I was not in a relationship anymore,” Conover said. “I don't think a dating app is for me. I think I'm gonna meet someone out in a bar or in life.”

“It's just I want to meet you in person, so tonight would be great if I met someone, or in that kind of scene…” he said of meeting someone on a night out. “I'm sure dating apps are great. Just for me, I feel like I know if I like someone pretty quickly, or if there's chemistry, and then you can have a drink at the bar and chat.”

The Southern Charm star noted that he put no pressure when meeting in real life, saying, “You don't have to ask each other to dinner or something. So for me, I think activity dates or movement is good.”

Moreover, he explained how he is feeling after coming out of a three-year-long relationship recently

“I was very fortunate to be in an awesome relationship for three years, and I'm a different person now than I was when I started that,” he added. “So I've never been single as this person, and I'm just trying to take my time and see what that feels like.”