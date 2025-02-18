Bridgerton star Yerin Ha gushes over Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan

Yerin Ha, Bridgerton's upcoming season's new cast, gushed over Simone Ashley and Nicola Coughlan.

As the cast of the Netflix series is gearing up for next season, Yerin, who will portray the Benedict Bridgerton’s love interest Sophie Baek, praised that the former leads were “supportive.”

“They're so lovely,” Yerin told People of Nicola and Simone, at a Valentine's Day fan event held at Raffles Ballroom in London

She went on to say, "Basically, [they've said], if you want advice, please reach out. But don’t get too scared. The fans are amazing."

But Yerin look forward to make her own way and trust the process, "I ... wanted to just feel this journey for myself and kind of figure [it] out on my own,” she noted.

While talking about her Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, she mentiooned that they have already bonded.

“We work so well together,” the actress said, adding, "There's just such an openness with Luke and I'd like to think I'm quite open with him,” she continues. “And we just try to focus on the story and focus on truly accepting each other for who we are, both character-wise and as people."