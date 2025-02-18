 
Florence Pugh discovers shocking secret about her family

Florence Pugh gets candid about her mother's reaction to her family's shocking secret

February 18, 2025

Florence Pugh has opened up about a secret about her family that she has recently discovered.

In a recent episode of No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski, they, Pugh and Porowski, candidly talked about the We Live In Times actress’ ancestor.

Referring to the Hollywood actress’ great-great-great grandparents, the host began by saying, “It has been a real delight, but now I want to turn to their daughter and her family."

“So remember we were introduced to a little Johanna today, Well, she grew up, and she met a man. A Welshman by the name of Louis Pugh,” he added.

“That's where the Pugh came in!” she chipped in.

“That's where the Pugh came in,” Porowski assured. “And they got married, and this is their daughter's act of birth. Do you see her name?”

“No! Florence?! Florence Pugh,” the 29-year-old actress shockingly exclaimed.

While expressing her emotion, she continued, "So there's already been — I feel quite emotional — there's already been a Florence Pugh. She was born the 25th of November, 1882. That's crazy.”

“Your parents never mentioned anything, or grandparents about [this]?” the 40-year-old host asked.

Before concluding, the Little Women actress shared, “No idea. My parents have no idea, I was named after the city. My mom's gonna scream.”

