‘Lonely' King Charles now facing consequences that are coming for his reputation

The ‘practical consequences’ King Charles is facing for the decisions made during his reign have just come to a head.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser referenced all of these in her piece for News.com.au.

That piece in question dished on the predicament and led her to say, “The drama and controversies that have befallen Crown Inc of late might have taken a reputational, PR toll, but as the years tick over, for His Majesty, the practical consequences of a painfully understaffed royal family are increasingly obvious.”

One such was noted during his visit to attend the 80th anniversary commemorations of the liberation of Auschwitz.

At the event leaders and royals, from all over Europe attended, from the King and Queen of Spain, to the King and Queen of Belgium, the King and Queen of Denmark, as well as the King and Queen of Netherlands.

But King Charles attended this event solo, without Queen Camilla.

Ms Elser branded him “a lonely figure, a man left to bear up and to carry on without the supporting cast that the late Queen enjoyed.”

This is given the recent decline of able-bodied and willing Royal Family members who are open to shouldering some of the monarchy’s role given the monarch’s current cancer diagnosis.