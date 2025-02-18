Expert weighs in on Blake Lively's body language at 'SNL 50' red carpet

Blake Lively made her first red carpet appearance at Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special since her legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

A body language expert has weighed in on her "stoic" movements from the big night for Page Six.

Judi James sensed that Lively, 37, exhibited “signs of stoicism” as well as “confidence and defiance” when she placed "one hand on her waist and splaying the elbow out […] and throwing her head back in the same projected mode.”

James also noted that her interaction with Reynolds, 48, in front of photographers also seemed rehearsed despite her confident gestures on the red carpet.

“Initially, both seem intending to smile for the cameras, but those smiles look forced as they start to build on their faces,” the expert said of their united front.

James continued, “Ryan quickly turns to whisper in Blake’s ear though which serves a couple of positive purposes. The ‘I’ve got a secret’ pose of ear-whispering suggests closeness and even some flirting. It also works in terms of making Blake laugh and Ryan follows up the whispering with an eyebrow flash gesture, which is a popular and positive tie-sign.”

Reynolds also threw in an act during his cameo at a Q&A session on the three-hour special episode with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler when he was asked how he was doing.

“Great! Why, what have you heard?” the Deadpool & Wolverine star replied while Lively looked up at him in shock—which James also confirms as an act.

James pointed out that Lively is “wearing a complex smile” and “her eyes are narrowed in an approving eye-smile” when the skit starts, the outlet reported.

“Blake’s subtle smile becomes a wider grin with some laughter but, as she hears Ryan’s last line, her head snaps round and up and her smile vanishes,” she explained.

“They look like a well-synchronised double act for this studio appearance.”

The recent red carpet appearance marked Lively and Reynolds' first since the August premiere of It Ends With Us in 2024.

Lively and Baldoni have been set for a trial date in March 2026 as the It Ends With Us director sues Lively for alleged defamation and extortion.

He also filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its reporting on the lawsuit.