Prince Harry's age-inappropriate behavior with Prince Archie land him in trouble

Prince Harry has just found himself being called everything from ‘pathetic’ to ‘exploitative’ for his decisions surrounding Prince Archie’s childhood.

According to RadarOnline, the accusatory clap backs have been issued by royal commentators who have even gone as far as to say, “I can't believe Harry has trotted out this nonsense to try and get some sympathy votes.”

Made by a Buckingham Palace ‘flunkey’, this staffer added, “Talk about exploitative or what! This conversation just didn't take place. Jeez, what else do they discuss? Global warming? The war in Gaza?”

“Most five-year-olds want to talk about cartoons and snacks and not geo-politics and armed conflicts in Africa,”

So “it was a pretty pathetic and lame stunt,” they added in conclusion.

For those unversed with the context, this all happened in response to an admission the prince made himself, with CTV.

It began with him admitting, “It's hard because kids don't always ask the right questions. There's no filter. You either shut it down right away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things.”

And “Archie was asking about landmines so I was talking about how some of these guys participating in the Invictus Games were blown up.”

While he admits, “IEDs, Improvised Explosive Devices, are probably a little much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was five years old.”

And that “Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn't even really consider.”

“He wanted to see videos and photographs of her out there doing her thing for landmines all those years ago. It produced a very interesting conversation, different from what I thought it would be.”