Meghan Markle announces another business from her actual garden: Video

Meghan Markle finally speaks out for the very first time about her upcoming new brand titled, ‘As Ever’.

She shared the entire announcement in an Instagram video that was taken in her garden in Montecito.

While detailing her reasons for branching out into this direction, she explained that it is a shift from American Riviera Orchard, as it would have “limited [her] to” to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area”.

However, the American Riviera fruit preserves are still in the running.

“Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show but as my partner in my business – it was huge," she admitted. So “I’ve been waiting for a moment to share” and “this is the moment.”

The post also featured a caption detailing the same thing, and it began by saying, “Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on,” the former royal also noted.

"And it is ‘As Ever’, “a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

According to Meghan herself, “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.”

She even went as far as to add that “This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

“I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan”.