Adam Devine reveals surprising reason behind drastic weight loss

Adam Devine has finally revealed the reason for losing weight.

Speaking to People magazine, the actor and comedian jokingly said that he lost weight to become Marvel Studios' next superhero.

"I feel like this year, I'm in such a good rhythm with this that I just want to stay on it. And for me, I like where I'm at," said Adam.

The Pitch Perfect star quipped, "I'm not trying to get super lean. I just want to be in a place where if Marvel calls, I can answer.”

"If my phone rings and it's James Gunn saying, 'Hey, we're ready to bring you into the DC universe,' I could say, 'Hey, give me a couple of months, and I'll be there,'” added Adam.

The Modern Family star explained that he gained "sympathy weight" when his wife, Chloe Bridges, was pregnant.

“It was a real thing for me. I just ballooned up, and I felt like I didn't look like myself. I'd look in the mirror, and it was like I was a cartoon version of myself,” said Adam.

"Chloe, she was eating for two and building a human child. I wasn't building a human child, but it looked like I was. I gained more weight than she did — I gained 28 pounds, I think she gained, like, 26 pounds,” added The Intern star.