Kate Middleton, King Charles leave Meghan Markle 'furious' yet again

Kate Middleton and King Charles have reportedly left Meghan Markle ‘furious’ as they are apparently 'stealing' her friends David and Victoria Beckham.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Meghan is fuming over royals after David and Victoria spent an evening with King Charles in style.

The celebrity couple stepped out to the King’s Foundation's UK-Italy celebratory dinner, held at the King's country retreat Highgrove House in England earlier this month.

Following the event, Victoria took to Instagram and said, “A truly wonderful dinner at Highgrove this evening. Thank you to the @kingsfdn for welcoming us.”

David Beckham also shared, “A wonderful Italian evening @highgrovegarden…a place that is so special to The King and Queen.”

The royal source said it has allegedly sent Meghan into full meltdown mode.

The insider revealed: "It's brought back all her old 'recollections' that she was treated badly by the royals and the Beckhams so this growing friendship is like a double blow for Meghan.”

The source also said: "Now it appears Kate is getting all the benefits of a friendship with Victoria, who's been quietly advising her on a possible Vogue shoot.”

It comes amid reports Meghan Markle is prepared to “mend things” and the duchess is ready to end a “grudge” with Victoria Beckham.