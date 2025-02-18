 
Geo News

Lil Wayne's daughter claps back at his haters

Reginae Carter hits out at haters who poked fun of Lil Wayne

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

Lil Waynes daughter claps back at his haters
Lil Wayne's daughter claps back at his haters

Some internet netizens poked fun at Lil Wayne after he was not chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show. However, his daughter Reginae Carter does not tolerate such behaviour toward her father.

It comes as the Lollipop rapper’s performed at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary with The Roots band.

He posted a clip of the show on social media, prompting some to criticize him for the Super Bowl snub.

Shutting them down, Reginae wrote, “Yall are some * riders! My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall ** kids.. he collected a check after this.. what yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!”

Lil Waynes daughter claps back at his haters

On the other hand, Wayne opted out of the Super Bowl match but appeared in a Cetaphil commercial that was featured in the game.

It is well-known that the legendary rapper wanted to perform at the latest Super Bowl because the halftime show was in his hometown of New Orleans. 

“That hurt, it hurt a lot,” adding, “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform,” he told YG’s 4HUNNID podcast at the time. “It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's plan for more kids after Rocky
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's plan for more kids after Rocky
Victoria Beckham gets real about David's alleged affair in 'emotional' Netflix series
Victoria Beckham gets real about David's alleged affair in 'emotional' Netflix series
Jessica Alba's beach getaway comes into view amid divorce drama
Jessica Alba's beach getaway comes into view amid divorce drama
King Charles office shares exciting update about palace event
King Charles office shares exciting update about palace event
'Telltale' signs Demi Moore is 'easing up' on plastic surgery revealed
'Telltale' signs Demi Moore is 'easing up' on plastic surgery revealed
Paquita la del Barrio: Death of Mexican singer leaves fans devastated
Paquita la del Barrio: Death of Mexican singer leaves fans devastated
J.K Rolling's agency adds key hires ahead of new 'Harry Potter adaptation
J.K Rolling's agency adds key hires ahead of new 'Harry Potter adaptation
Meghan Markle called out for 'copying' Princess Diana with latest move video
Meghan Markle called out for 'copying' Princess Diana with latest move