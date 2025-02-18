Lil Wayne's daughter claps back at his haters

Some internet netizens poked fun at Lil Wayne after he was not chosen for the Super Bowl halftime show. However, his daughter Reginae Carter does not tolerate such behaviour toward her father.



It comes as the Lollipop rapper’s performed at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary with The Roots band.

He posted a clip of the show on social media, prompting some to criticize him for the Super Bowl snub.

Shutting them down, Reginae wrote, “Yall are some * riders! My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall ** kids.. he collected a check after this.. what yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!”

On the other hand, Wayne opted out of the Super Bowl match but appeared in a Cetaphil commercial that was featured in the game.

It is well-known that the legendary rapper wanted to perform at the latest Super Bowl because the halftime show was in his hometown of New Orleans.

“That hurt, it hurt a lot,” adding, “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform,” he told YG’s 4HUNNID podcast at the time. “It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.”