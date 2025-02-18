Kate Middleton, Prince William make vacations a priority for 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently enjoyed a ski trip. According to a source, it was the first of many upcoming trips.

“Kate and William were able to take a lovely family vacation with total peace and privacy. She got back on skis and appreciated it with a whole new sense of wonder,” a source told In Touch.

“It was so rejuvenating that William and Kate have vowed to do a getaway every month this year. Some trips will be for a few days or a couple of weeks and other times probably a night or two will be all they can manage but the important thing is that they carve out time,” the mole added.

“She wants to make more memories with her kids, and she wants romantic getaways with William too. She’s fully aware that they will have a ton on their plates with work and she’s 100 percent ready to roll up her sleeves and handle what needs to be done, but she also believes that life is too precious not to enjoy it as well,” the mole added.

On their ski trip to the Swiss Alps, Kate and William were accompanied by their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, and members of the Middleton family.