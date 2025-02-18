 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William make vacations a priority for 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William have plans to enjoy 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

Kate Middleton, Prince William make vacations a priority for 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently enjoyed a ski trip. According to a source, it was the first of many upcoming trips.

“Kate and William were able to take a lovely family vacation with total peace and privacy. She got back on skis and appreciated it with a whole new sense of wonder,” a source told In Touch.

“It was so rejuvenating that William and Kate have vowed to do a getaway every month this year. Some trips will be for a few days or a couple of weeks and other times probably a night or two will be all they can manage but the important thing is that they carve out time,” the mole added.

“She wants to make more memories with her kids, and she wants romantic getaways with William too. She’s fully aware that they will have a ton on their plates with work and she’s 100 percent ready to roll up her sleeves and handle what needs to be done, but she also believes that life is too precious not to enjoy it as well,” the mole added.

On their ski trip to the Swiss Alps, Kate and William were accompanied by their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, and members of the Middleton family.

Chelsea Handler stands by every controversial joke in upcoming Netflix special
Chelsea Handler stands by every controversial joke in upcoming Netflix special
Chinese film 'Nezha 2' hits major global milestone
Chinese film 'Nezha 2' hits major global milestone
Jennifer Aniston admires Barack Obama amid romance rumours: Source
Jennifer Aniston admires Barack Obama amid romance rumours: Source
'The Brutalist' director reveals the reason he earned 'zero' from his film
'The Brutalist' director reveals the reason he earned 'zero' from his film
'Strictly Come Dancing' star Amy Dowden invited to palace for major honor
'Strictly Come Dancing' star Amy Dowden invited to palace for major honor
Guy Pearce shares honest opinion about Kevin Spacey
Guy Pearce shares honest opinion about Kevin Spacey
Meghan Markle leaves people ‘losing control' and in a frenzy
Meghan Markle leaves people ‘losing control' and in a frenzy
Kris Jenner calls herself ‘proud auntie' of Paris Hilton
Kris Jenner calls herself ‘proud auntie' of Paris Hilton