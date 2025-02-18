 
Jennifer Aniston admires Barack Obama amid romance rumours: Source

Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston sparked romance rumours towards the end of 2024

February 18, 2025

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama were allegedly having an affair.

However, the actress rubbished these rumours during an October episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Jennifer declared, "That is absolutely untrue.”

"There is no truth," the FRIENDS veteran went on to insist about her alleged relationship with the former USA president.

Now, a new report of RadarOnline.com claimed that Jennifer was "appalled" when she first heard of the news.

Later, she thought the Jimmy’s show can prove to provide a "safe haven" for these to bed.

Nonetheless, the source confirmed that Barack Obama’s marriage with Michelle is hanging by a thread.

Speaking of the political couple, the spy confided, "There have been rumblings for months of trouble in their marriage," and addressed, "There's little doubt they've been living separate lives."

"She's long admired the work Barack has done," the insider noted and concluded, "And how he led the country and what an eloquent speaker he is."

