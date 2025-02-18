Victoria Beckham gets real about David's alleged affair in 'emotional' Netflix series

Victoria Beckham is all set to open up about one of the most difficult times of her life.

In the upcoming Netflix docuseries, which is reportedly under production, Victoria, wife of David Beckham will address the alleged affair of her husband and his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

An inside source has told HeatWorld that "Filming is continuing on Victoria’s documentary and it’s a lot more emotional than producers originally thought it would be."

"Over the years, Victoria has learnt not to really show her emotions and to make a joke out of things that have hurt her, but she really trusts the crew and she wants to show off her life warts-and-all. She has really opened up," the source added.

The source went on to add that Victoria is "more open" than David was, saying, "Obviously, David’s cheating scandal with Rebecca Loos has been brought up, and Vic’s a lot more open about it than David was in his show. There were a lot of tears. It was the toughest time of her life, and it still hurts to talk about. But they’re so strong now that she can be open, and producers are thrilled with how it’s going."

Besides the cheating scandal, an insider added that "Viewers will get to see the person behind Posh and all her highs and lows. She’ll discuss all the difficult times with the Spice Girls, as well as everything they achieved."

For those unaware, the affair, which reportedly took place in 2003, has long been a topic of speculation. The former Spice Girls member has rarely addressed it publicly and David Beckham has always denied the affair. In his own Netflix documentary, Beckham, the InterMiami owner briefly spoke about the scandal.