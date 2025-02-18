Jessica Alba’s beach getaway comes into view amid divorce drama

Jessica Alba was spotted enjoying a fun and relaxing beach day with her son, Hayes, amid her ongoing divorce from Cash Warren.

Taking to her Instagram, the 43-year-old actress and businesswoman shared a reel showing weekend fun with her 7-year-old son Hayes in Cabo, Mexico.

In the video, Alba can be seen wearing a bikini and sarong while Hayes plays in the ocean.

Enjoying local food and playing golf, the mother and son also spent time swimming together.

The video ends with the duo waving from a plane after watching fireworks to close the trip, with the song Lovely Day playing in the background.

Alba also added a caption under her post that read, “The perfect long weekend with my favorite little man [emojis] ????????.”

Notably, the mom-and-son getaway comes just days after the Fantastic Four star filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Warren, on February 7, 2025.

Per PEOPLE magazine, the court filing confirmed she requested joint custody of their children.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba and Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children: daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner, and son Hayes.