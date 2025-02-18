 
Paquita la del Barrio: Death of Mexican singer leaves fans devastated

Paquita la del Barrio died at the age of 77

February 18, 2025

Fans of Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio were left devastated when the news of her death emerged online.

According to reports, the renowned singer, songwriter, and actress passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 77. 

Hundreds of people took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary singer who  gained widespread recognition in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like "Rata de dos Patas," "Me Saludas a la Tuya," and "Tres Veces Te Engane".

Paquita la del Barrio was known for her powerful voice and empowering songs that often spoke out against Mexico's sexist and "macho" male culture.

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas in Veracruz, Mexico, Paquita la del Barrio began her music career in the 1970s, performing in local restaurants and bars. 

Throughout her career, Paquita la del Barrio received numerous awards and nominations, including a Grammy nomination and the Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. 


