'Telltale' signs Demi Moore is 'easing up' on plastic surgery revealed

Demi Moore seems to have a new approach to her looks and it's working

Demi Moore may have had cosmetic procedures done before, but she’s appreciating her natural beauty more in the present. The actress is reportedly removing some of the work she had done, including fillers.

“Demi is drawing attention because she’s clearly had some things removed,” an insider told Life & Style. “She’s easing up on the nip/tucks, her cheeks look more natural, so she may have had her cheek filler dissolved.”

The Substance star turned heads at the Golden Globes red carpet on January 5. She looked naturally beautiful.

“There might be some left, but it’s not as obvious as before,” the insider noted. “There are other telltale signs she’s relaxing on the fillers and Botox.”

The mole noted that since “Demi’s a natural beauty,” her loved ones “always wondered why she wanted to undergo all these cosmetic procedures in the first place.”

Commenting on plastic surgeries, the source said, “It’s a Hollywood trend that’s gotten way out of control and fortunately Demi isn’t falling for it, at least not like she was,” the source says.

“She’s still focused on maintaining her youthful glow, but she’s opting for less invasive things like microneedling, facials and just taking care of herself with diet, exercise and getting plenty of sleep,” the source explained.

“Whatever she’s doing, it’s working,” the source added of Demi Moore.