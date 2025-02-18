Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's plan for more kids after Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a challenging pregnancy with their son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a joyful time parenting their first son Rocky and want to have more babies together.

But after Kourtney’s difficult pregnancy with Rocky, she and Travis are exploring the option of surrogacy to have more kids.

According to the source, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer are “hoping for a girl this time,” but she’s “not ruling out the prospect of twins.”

“Kourtney has been very open about wanting another baby with Travis and they are trying the old-fashioned way pretty much non-stop. But if that doesn’t work this time, using a surrogate is on the table,” the source shared.

“It’s worked out well for Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian], so Kourtney has seen all the positives first hand,” they added.

The couple faced a scary scenario in September 2024 when pregnant Kourtney had to be rushed to the hospital to get emergency fetal surgery to save Rocky’s life.

“If that’s the only way to make it happen she’s open to it. She’s got the full support of Travis on this because he wants another baby, or two, with her as well,” the source explained. “They both think having twins would be a huge plus, either a boy and a girl or twin girls. The exciting thing is if they do use a surrogate, that’s actually totally doable. Nothing is in the works yet, and for now, they’re still hoping to do this naturally, but if not, they will turn to science for help.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a blended family with kids they share with previous partners.