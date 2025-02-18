Selena Gomez sparks collaboration rumors for her new album 

 
Selena Gomez is set to release an album with her fiancé music producer Benny Blanco

February 18, 2025

Selena Gomez has seemingly revealed one of the record's featured artists, shortly after announcing a surprise new album.

On Monday, Benny teased a potential duet between Selena and rising star Gracie Abrams on the album through a puzzling social media video.

The clip, which Selena reshared on her Instagram story, saw the 36-year-old open a door to reveal Selena sitting on a bed and chatting with Gracie.

Gracie Abrams reached new heights in her career over the past few months with her hit songs I Love You, I'm Sorry and That's So True.

This comes after Emilia Pérez star's longtime bestie Taylor Swift tapped the 25-year-old star to open her record-breaking Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024.

Gracie also worked with Benny previously, having appeared on his 2018 debut album, Friends Keep Secrets.

