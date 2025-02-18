Selena Gomez sparks collaboration rumors for her new album

Selena Gomez has seemingly revealed one of the record's featured artists, shortly after announcing a surprise new album.

On Monday, Benny teased a potential duet between Selena and rising star Gracie Abrams on the album through a puzzling social media video.

The clip, which Selena reshared on her Instagram story, saw the 36-year-old open a door to reveal Selena sitting on a bed and chatting with Gracie.

Gracie Abrams reached new heights in her career over the past few months with her hit songs I Love You, I'm Sorry and That's So True.

This comes after Emilia Pérez star's longtime bestie Taylor Swift tapped the 25-year-old star to open her record-breaking Eras Tour between 2023 and 2024.

Gracie also worked with Benny previously, having appeared on his 2018 debut album, Friends Keep Secrets.