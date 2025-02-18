Photo: Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's plans after marriage

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to release their first album together.

After exchanging rings, the couple is reportedly excited to the release new music before tying the knot.

Speaking of their wedding plans, a source told Life & Style, “She’s excited to do all the normal bridal checklist stuff, like dress shopping, flower shopping, food tastings, with her friends,” and her bestie Taylor Swift has agreed to help her with the preparations.

However, Selena’s inability to get pregnancy due to her health condition will not let her have children in the “natural” way, so they have discussed adoption and surrogacy.

Dishing more details about their baby plans, a tipster tattled, “Selena and Benny have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy.”

This report came after Selena Gomez admitted in a previous chat with Vanity Fair, “I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.”

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve,” the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber confessed.