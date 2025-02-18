Meghan Markle was convinced she failed 'Suits' audition

Meghan Markle initially thought she failed her Suits audition.

During the latest episode of the Sidebar podcast, hosted by Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, the show’s creator Aaron Korsh and producing director Kevin Bray reflected on the audition of Meghan.

Aaron revealed that the Duchess of Sussex believed she had bombed her audition, but in reality she had left a lasting impression.

Recalling that Meghan came in “spectacularly,” Aaron shared, “she came in at Tribeca, and she read for us, and everybody was just done. It's 4:00 in the afternoon, and I was like, do you guys see her? I ran out and got her, brought her back in, and I think I said, 'Charm them,' or some little note.”

Moreover, Kevin revealed that following the audition, Meghan “thought she did a s***** job.”

"I remember. She thought she blew it and was not gonna get a callback, and then she was wrong," Kevin said.

Kevin added further, "It was a difficult role to cast, and I think we knocked it out of the park."

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane on Suits for seven seasons before leaving the show in 2018, shortly before marrying Prince Harry.