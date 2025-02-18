 
Geo News

'She-Hulk' star gets honest about cameo in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Tatiana Maslany shares her excitement in appearing in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

By
Web Desk
|

February 18, 2025

She-Hulk star gets honest about cameo in Daredevil: Born Again
'She-Hulk' star gets honest about cameo in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk's star, is excited about appearing in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

At her film Monkey’s premiere, she told Screen Rant, “Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with.”

Tatiana and Charlie Cox both have worked in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so, the actress is fond of working with him.

This was evident when she said, “And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character.”

Charlie, on the other hand, shared his views on the future of his Daredevil and She-Hulk relationship in Marvel.

“I had such a blast working with Tatiana. The characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen," he told Variety in 2022.

'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series
'Peaky Blinders' creator teases big future of hit series
Chris Pratt, wife Katherine bury the hatchet to help actor's ex Anna Faris
Chris Pratt, wife Katherine bury the hatchet to help actor's ex Anna Faris
Serena Williams breaks silence over Super Bowl dance
Serena Williams breaks silence over Super Bowl dance
Liam Payne's ex Cheryl unable to cope with singer's loss: Report
Liam Payne's ex Cheryl unable to cope with singer's loss: Report
Maura Higgins seen for first time after Pete Wicks split
Maura Higgins seen for first time after Pete Wicks split
Meghan left last video with Beyoncé on Harry's royal account before leaving UK video
Meghan left last video with Beyoncé on Harry's royal account before leaving UK
Olivia Wilde still getting over Harry Styles amid Dane DiLiegro romance?
Olivia Wilde still getting over Harry Styles amid Dane DiLiegro romance?
Nicole Kidman drew inspiration from THIS iconic role in 'Holland'
Nicole Kidman drew inspiration from THIS iconic role in 'Holland'