'She-Hulk' star gets honest about cameo in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk's star, is excited about appearing in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.



At her film Monkey’s premiere, she told Screen Rant, “Would I be born again? I mean, absolutely, he was so great. He was so fun, like a really fun person to play with.”

Tatiana and Charlie Cox both have worked in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so, the actress is fond of working with him.

This was evident when she said, “And I think what he did so well was take a character that exists in a different tone and totally adapt him for this new tone, while still maintaining the integrity of the character.”

Charlie, on the other hand, shared his views on the future of his Daredevil and She-Hulk relationship in Marvel.

“I had such a blast working with Tatiana. The characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen," he told Variety in 2022.