Halle Berry refuses to stay quiet about THIS issue despite career warnings

Halle Berry has opened up about menopause despite warnings that it could hurt her career.

During her appearance on the Today show, Halle revealed she has been discouraged to talk about menopause, since it could negatively impact her career.

However, the actress still chose to discuss her new company, Respin Health, which supports women navigating menopause.

Halle said, "Sadly, people said to me, ‘Are you sure you want to talk about that? Do you want to align yourself with menopause? Do you worry how that will affect your career?’ And I said, ‘No.'"

"And that’s exactly why I should be talking about it because there’s nothing wrong with me being in my mid-life," she added further.

The Catwoman star said, "There’s nothing wrong with being 58, and you have to stop telling me there’s something wrong with me. And I’m going to prove to you that it’s not. And so women, we have to work together to destigmatize this time of life and change culture."

Encouraging women to educate themselves about their condition, Halle said, "Women find when they start educating themselves that they can make decisions from a place of power, and then they feel empowered and they don’t feel so hopeless during this half."

"It’s not time to sit down. It’s time to reinvent. It’s time to have a beautiful, glorious second act. We can still be our fabulous selves, but we have to learn how," she emphasized. "Everything about our body changes, right? But that’s not to be feared. We just need education to navigate that time."

It is worth mentioning that Halle Berry, who celebrated her 58th birthday in 2024, previously shared her plans to advocate for a new bill to raise public awareness on menopause.