Miles Teller admits wife Keleigh Sperry rejected him multiple times

Miles Teller has made a shocking revelation about his first meeting with wife Keleigh Sperry.

During his conversation with E! News, the actor revealed that his wife, Sperry, turned him down multiple times when they first met 12 years ago.

The Top Gun: Maverick star shared that Sperry turned him down three times in one night.

The beloved couple, who tied the knot in 2019, met at a Grammys afterparty in 2013.

Teller said, "I would say the fact I kept coming back and trying to swoon her, I'll give myself a pat on the back for that."

"I got lucky the valet line was very long. She was leaving and I had no idea how to contact her or anything," he added further. "Now look at us, 12 years later."

It is worth mentioning that the actor recently revealed that he would love to act alongside Keleigh Sperry in a movie someday.

"She always wants to play my wife in a movie, so I would love for that to happen," he told People Magazine.

"She actually shot a scene in War Dogs. She wasn’t my love interest and then they cut it. No fault to hers, but I would love to do a movie," Miles Teller shared.