Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘curious relationship'

Meghan Markle is called out for distracting audience during Invictus Games.



The Duchess of Sussex, who made a 3-day attendance with husband, Prince Harry, in Vancouver for the games, is accused of making her own PR.

Ex-home office minister Norman Baker speaks on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show: “It looked kind of like the Meghan show.

“Looks like she was trying to muscle in and make us or a PR event for herself rather than about the athletes.

“She was there making sure she was set to stage more than Harry was, as a matter of fact.”

Norman stated: “You have to say this a bit like John and Yoko, really, in terms of who's running things.

“It's quite a curious relationship,” he noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.