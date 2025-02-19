 
Khloe Kardashian reveals Kris Jenner's reaction to her casual style

Kris Jenner always looks "perfect" while leaving the house

February 19, 2025

Kris Jenner is the hardest-to-please fashion police for Khloe Kardashian.

In a recent chat with The Sunday Times, the Kardashians' star unveiled that the momager "won't leave home without looking perfect."

Khloe went on to say, "She gets mad at me if I’ve rolled out of the house in baggy sweats. She’ll just look me up and down."

The Good American co-founder gushed over how her mom and her grandmothers had always looked "presentable."

"Both of my grandmothers and my mom were always so chic. I have never seen either of my grandmothers with a hair out of place," the mom of two recalled.

"My dad’s mom had such exquisite jewelry and was always put-together, and my mom’s mom, MJ, owned a boutique and always looked fabulous and presentable," Kardashian noted.

While explaining about her "modernly sexy" styling, Khloe described that she "mix(es) it up and like playing different characters.”

"Right now we’re in London so it’s fitting to be more demure. I have a bow in my hair,” she added.

