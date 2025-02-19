Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh follows her passion after parents' divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted attending her dance classes.

The 18-year-old daughter of the Hollywood star continued to follow her passion, as she was seen heading to a dance class in Los Angeles.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Shiloh, who previously stunned with her dance moves, was wearing a hoody paired with baggy jeans while carrying a backpack.

Shiloh's longtime choreographer, Keelan Carter, previously told the outlet that, "Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work."

The actor and fashion designer went on to say, "She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage."

Recently, a source revealed to Life & Style that she is turning down major offers and opting to stay away from the spotlight as she "is the most private. She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing."

“She’s extremely talented and so devoted to her training, so naturally she’s starting to get offers from people looking to help her turn her passion into a big career. If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style,” the insider added.