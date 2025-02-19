Britney Spears sparks controversy by major 'abuse' message

Britney Spears has sparked discussion with a recent Instagram post addressing emotional "abuse," by sharing a vulnerable message alongside a video of herself in a white dress.

In regards to this, the 43-year-old pop icon wrote in the caption, “Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse… Serve it back.”

In the video, Spears showcased a silk mini dress paired with black heels and a white lace shawl, applying lipstick as she posed for the camera.

According to Daily Mail, her post came just days after she confirmed rekindling her relationship with ex-felon Paul Soliz.

Moreover, the pair spent Valentine’s Day together with his children, seven months after their last breakup, which reportedly stemmed from concerns that Soliz was using her for fame.

Additionally, Spears and Soliz were seen driving in a Mercedes G-Wagon, allegedly gifted by the singer, while stopping for a meal at a drive-thru in Thousand Oaks, California.

Furthermore, the Toxic singer’s personal life has remained under scrutiny following her high-profile split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2023.

Meanwhile, she recently reconnected with lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who played a key role in ending her conservatorship, as per the outlet.