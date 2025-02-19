 
Benny Blanco makes heartfelt confession about future with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged in December 2024

Web Desk
February 19, 2025

Benny Blanco admits feeling insecure about his relationship with fiancée Selena Gomez as he opened up about their future together.

The couple spoke with the Interview Magazine, where Benny admitted to feeling insecure in his relationship and that he often worries that the singer is going to change her mind.

The 36-year-old music producer said, "I'm so scared she's just going to wake up and be like, "What? No."

The Emilia Pérez actress stepped in to reassure him and stated, “You're stuck with me”, before describing him as “very romantic.”

Benny also mentioned how the pair always support each other, "There's no ego between us. She's praying for me to win, and I'm praying for her to win."

When asked about what working together was like, the couple stated that they had made a deal to stop things if it felt uncomfortable or "weird".

However, Selena admitted that she did feel a little nervous but the album eventually “fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

Their highly anticipated collab album, I Said I Love You First, is set to drop on March 21, with its first song Scared of Loving You being released just last week.

