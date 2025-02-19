Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make strategic move to topple Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made a strategic move to topple Kate Middleton as media makes unfair comparison between the Royal ladies.

According to recent reports, the Duchess of Sussex was left upset after her relief efforts for the Los Angeles fire victims received negative coverage.

Moreover, social media users hailed Kate, the Princess of Wales, over her visit Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, adding to Meghan’s woes.

Now, a report by Closer Magazine has revealed that Meghan and Harry attended the Invictus Games in Vancouver, where they were spotted packed on PDA.

Their displays of affection made headlines with sources claiming that Meghan's visible closeness with Harry was an attempt to step into the spotlight and outshine Kate.

“Her presence at the Invictus Games with Harry with all the PDA moments is being seen as her attempt at outshining Kate for once,” the insider said.

“Her make-out session with Harry went around the world, no doubt that would have rankled in some royal circles.

“And, more importantly, it got Meghan and Harry on the front page everywhere. It’s that kind of attention she’s happy to get!”