Meghan Markle risking legal wrath of Spain after American Rivera Orchard rebrand

Meghan Markle is sitting on a landmine of sorts, many believe and its all because of the decisions she took while rebranding her existing luxury lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, into As Ever.

For those unversed, she announced the rebrand on Instagram just yesterday and with the announcement came the debut of her website, which features a coat of arms as the logo.

This coat of arms is ‘taken’ from Mallorca, according to a statement by the mayor of the Spanish village.

This mayor, Francisca Mora spoke to a local Spanish newspaper about the similarities and said “I don't know if she visited some agritourism sites and saw the coat of arms, because the photo on her website is taken from Mallorca.”

Meghan Markle's logo for 'As Ever'

The coat of arms from an inland town in Mallorca

While speaking to Ara Balears she branded the whole thing ‘surreal’ too added that “I hope many people around the world will become aware that in Mallorca there is an inland town that has this coat of arms" which dates back to 1370.

She also admitted that currently their town hall is deciding whether a local move against the Duchess of Sussex should be undertaken, but feels ‘positive’ that such traction would bring ‘recognition’ to the small town of 5,000 people, as they live just 22 miles from the capital of Mallorca, Palma.