Duchess Sophie takes break from royal duties as Kate Middleton returns

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have taken time out from royal duties after Kate Middleton has seemingly returned to gradual work after her cancer.

According to a report by the GB News, Sophie and Edward have been spotted enjoying a skiing holiday in St Moritz, Switzerland.

The royals, both aged 60, were photographed on the slopes of the exclusive resort alongside their 17-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex.

However, Sophie and Edward’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor was not pictured with them.

The report claims Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were seen making their way up the ski slopes with a group of friends at the glamorous Alpine destination, where they are known to be annual visitors.

Sophie’s break from royal duties comes amid reports Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is super excited to “gradual” return to work nearly a year after she was diagnosed with cancer.

According to a report by Vanity Fair, the future queen is “Picking Up Where She Left Off” before cancer.

The report comes after she visited a mother and baby unit within a women’s prison last week.