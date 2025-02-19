Owen Wilson turns to old pal Jennifer Aniston ahead of key career step

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston have worked together in 'Marley & Me' and 'She’s Funny That Way'

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston’s longstanding friendship is going strong and the duo are planning to work together.

“Marley & Me was a totally magical project for both of them,” an insider told In Touch, adding, “Owen has known Jen for more than 20 years at this point and It’s funny that all these years later you see Owen continue to look up to Jen as a role model, even though he’s slightly older than she is.”

Owen is inspired by his pal’s TV success with The Morning Show and plans to follow in her footsteps.

“When it comes to Owen’s new show for Apple TV+ that’s especially true. Owen has pretty specifically leaned on Jen for advice and guidance and even the casting of Timothy Olyphant as Owen’s foil in the series echoes the dynamic Jen and Reese Witherspoon have on The Morning Show,” the mole explained.

“Owen wants his series to be just as popular and long-running among male viewers as The Morning Show has proven to be for Jen and Reese’s female fans, and he’s also really coming into his own as a television producer/star with this show, after more than twenty years of exclusively working in movies,” the source added.

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston have costarred in 2008’s Marley & Me and 2014’s She’s Funny That Way.