Experts reflect on Meghan Markle’s brand setback

Meghan Markle had to change the name of her brand to As Ever after the previous title, American Riviera Orchard, faced trademark woes.



The Suits actress' decision to change her name and use her daughter, Princess Lilibet, as the main feature of her brand led British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard to call her move "cringeworthy.”

Though she praised the Duchess of Sussex for “featuring her children in her work is the inevitable cute touch that she can also control. You have to applaud her tenacity."

"[But] Meghan hasn't stepped away from her self-induced drama," the royal expert noted.

“She seems to be stuck in a revolving door of inauthentic, contrived, and, on occasion, cringeworthy behavior. Unfortunately, it doesn't lend itself well to people buying into her brand."

In line with her analysis, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital, "When unveiling it, Lilibet appears, which is rare. When an adult is covering up a mistake, why not use a child to divert attention?

"We rarely get a sight of the Sussex children… She comes across as charmless and sycophantic. I wouldn't believe anyone I didn't trust if they confided in me, and I certainly don't trust her," he concluded.