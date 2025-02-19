 
Prince Harry being 'used' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle has been called out for efficiently letting it be known that she is ‘using’ Prince Harry

February 19, 2025

Meghan Markle exposes how shes ‘using Prince Harry
Meghan Markle exposes how she's ‘using' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been seemingly ousted for 'using' her husband in order to attract viewers. 

Royal author and commentator Hugo Vickers recently admitted that Meghan appears to be ‘using’ Prince Harry, and the ‘proof’ came to light in her recent Instagram re-brand update.

For those unversed, this is in relation to her desire to rename American Rivera Orchard, into As Ever.

He noted it all in an interview with The Sun and explained during that conversation that “I was going to say ‘product placing’, but ‘Meghan placing’, I mean, we watch her because she's married to Prince Harry. That's the reason we watch her, and really the only reason, to be quite honest.”

He also admitted, “I rather wonder what will happen if ever the day comes when she doesn't need him. But that's all in the future.”

“I've said this a million times, but that is why we watch them - because he is Prince Harry…he's put her on the map.”

While Mr Vickers admits, “She was quite well known before she got involved with him. But she's extremely well known as a result of having married Prince Harry. That's what it's all about.”

