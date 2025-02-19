Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friendship over? Truth revealed

Taylor Swift reportedly rejected the invitation to 'SNL' 50 because of Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is surprised at getting tangled in old pal Blake Lively’s highly publicized legal battle with It Ends with Us director and actor Justin Baldoni.

According to a bombshell report, Taylor is no longer talking to Blake to stay away from the legal drama and preserve her career. The singer even reportedly opted out of attending the invitation to the SNL 50th anniversary special since Lively would be in attendance.

Now, an insider says, “Taylor is not communicating with Blake.”

“She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen,” they continued telling the Daily Mail.

“Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate,” another insider added.

“She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won’t let external factors hurt her career,” they explained.

Taylor was dragged into the lawsuit when Justin countersued Blake after her claims of sexual harassment against him. In his filing, he claimed that the Gossip Girl alum had the Grammy winner join a meeting to pressure him to allow changes she’d made to the rooftop scene. He said the Love Story singer made him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script.”

In text messages Justin Baldoni revealed, Blake seems to refer to herself as the Khaleesi (played by Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones) and her husband Ryan Reynolds and pal Taylor Swift as her “dragons” that she could deploy if need be.