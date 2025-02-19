Meghan Markle new move hides sad detail

Meghan Markle just promoted her brand.

Taking to her official Instagram, a platform she joined on New Year’s Day, the Duchess of Sussex shared a latest photo featuring her brand, As Ever.

In the snap, Markle herself could be seen drizzling honey on a croissant in a too-good-to-be-true al fresco breakfast table, but fans with sharp eyes noted a small detail.

A shadow could be seen by Markle’s side, which was of her beloved dog, Guy, who passed away earlier this year.

It can be noticed that the furry pal admired the elite breakfast with his nose up at the table.

Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to her now deceased pet, on January 7, which included a family footage of him over the years.

"In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love,” the Duchess began her caption.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” Meghan Markle further wrote of her dog, Guy.