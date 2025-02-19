Are Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker back on? Source reveals

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s on-and-off romance is a go again.

A source told Us Weekly that Jenner and Booker are “very much together,” adding, “Kendall thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now.”

The insider revealed that the couple “were in NYC recently at a friend’s dinner party, making out and being very affectionate.”

The couple are keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

The mole said: “Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private. But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends.”

The duo were first linked in 2020 and went Instagram official in February 2021.

An insider said at the time: “They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious. She’s talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it’s crazy.”

They then called things off in 2022 before getting back together and breaking up again.

Kendall has also dated Bad Bunny in 2023 and 2024.

An insider claimed in March 2024 that she was talking to both men and keeping her options open.

“Kendall and Devin aren’t fully back together yet, but they have been spending a lot of time together and are working on their relationship,” the insider shared in February 2024. “He’s happy to have a shot with Kendall again because he really missed her.”

Now though, it seems Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together.