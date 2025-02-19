Cassie Ventura moves on from ‘Diddy’ drama with baby news

Cassie Ventura just revealed that she is expecting her third baby.

The 38-year-old singer announced that she is gearing to welcome her child with husband, Alex Fine, with whom she tied the knot in 2019.

Cassie and Alex are already parents to daughters Frankie, five, and Sunny, three.

She announced the exciting news via her latest Instagram post, featuring a carousel of monochromatic pictures of her and her family.

In one particular picture, the dancer could be seen sporting her baby bump, while her two daughters sat beside her. While in another she could be seen posing with her children as well as husband.

Announcing the news with a simple caption, Cassie just attached a pregnant woman emoji, a blue heart and wrote, "#3."

This comes a year after Cassie first filed a lawsuit against disgraced music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for s**ual assault, s** trafficking and battery.

However, the former couple reached a settlement the next day.

Months after the lawsuit was settled, a horrific security footage video was released that showed Diddy violently attacking Cassie in a hotel corridor in 2016.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently imprisoned in Brooklyn, New York, for multiple lawsuits accusing him of r***, s**ual assault and abuse, racketeering as well as transportation for prostitution.