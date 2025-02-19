Brian May reveals ‘willpower' helped him battle ‘scary' stroke

Brian May just admitted that it took “sheer willpower” for him to recover from his mini stroke, that he suffered last year, in September.

The legendary 77-year-old guitarist for Queen, suffered this health emergency, which was revealed in a video posted on social media platforms.

He informed all viewers watching that he had lost all control of his arm after a “minor stroke,” and brushed it off as a “health hiccup.”

However, now, the Bohemian Rhapsody hitmaker has admitted that the experience was no less than “scary.”

“I couldn’t get a fork from the table to my mouth without it all going all over the place,” May recalled, admitting, “It was scary.”

Continuing his conversation with Premier Guitar magazine, he also admitted that his recovery was rather quick and that his condition could have been a lot worse.

“After only a few days, it’s amazing what you can get back. By sheer willpower, you just start retraining your muscle,” the We Will Rock You singer added.

Assuring that his is now in “good” health, he believes that he has regained 95% of his abilities and notes that it “is enough.”