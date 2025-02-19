Simon Cowell hails Amanda Holden ‘queen’ of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Simon Cowell just talked about Amanda Holden and had nothing but words of praises for her.

As the 18th series of Britain’s Got Talent, gears to premiere this week , Simon revealed a rather shocking fact too, that before Amanda presided the panel for judgement, Cheryl was reached out to join.

However, even though she agreed, the singer backed out just one week before the talent show was set to be filmed.

This season would see audience favourite, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to the screens with their role as the show’s hosts.

BGT, this year, would also see social media sensation and musician, KSI, come as a guest judge, and as for the judgement panel, Simon would be returning alongside Amanda, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

Talking of Amanda, Simon told The Mirror, "She is our Britain's Got Talent queen and she deserves that crown,"

"And you know what? She was an interesting booking because we'd offered the role to Cheryl Cole, as she was known in those days,” he added.

Simon continued, "A week before filming, she calls me and goes, 'I just can't do it', and wouldn't give me a reason. I think she was freaked out. We literally had two judges and a week to book someone. I just knew it had to be Amanda because I'd met her and I really liked her, she was very funny and I just thought she'd fit the show perfectly.”

"Fast forward 18 years and she's still a huge success and we have become great friends. I do consider her one of my best friends,” he concluded.