Inside Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff dynamic as they live together post LA fires

Mandy Moore's old pal Hilary Duff took her family in after their home burned down in LA fires

Mandy Moore is ever so grateful to lost her pal Hilary Duff for taking her and her family in after she lost her home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Mandy and husband Taylor Goldsmith moved in with Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma after their house burnt down.

“Mandy is absolutely heartbroken right now, not just for her own loss but also for the intense suffering she sees all around her,” the insider told Life & Style.

“So many people she knows have lost everything, it’s hard to put into words what she’s going through,” they continued.

According to the source, “having Hilary to lean on has been such a Godsend” for the A Walk to Remember actress.

“Sure she and her family could go to a hotel no problem,” the source continues, “but being with Hilary is just so much better, not just because of the privacy it offers them but also because Hilary is such a light.”

“She’s able to make it feel like a fun vacation for the kids, instead of a scary and destabilizing time,” the source revealed. “They are having family meals together and lots of play time and just having Hilary there to talk to and lean on and cry with has been so incredibly helpful.”

“Mandy says she will be forever grateful to Hilary for stepping in to help, she can’t imagine how much harder this would be if she hadn’t opened up her home to them,” they concluded.