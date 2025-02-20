Photo: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker keen to keep relationship private: Source

Kendall Jenner has reportedly reignited romance with former beau Devin Booker.

For those unversed, Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumours in 2020. In February 2021, they went Instagram only to part ways one year later in 2022.

However, a new report of Us Weekly tipped that the pair has become enamoured with each other once again.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared, “Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private,” adding, “But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends.”

The beauty mogul reignite spark with Devin after breaking up with musician Bad Bunny once again in September 2024.

Kendall and the singer were romantically linked in early 2023 when they were seen dining with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.

The two took a break in December of that year and rekindled their romance several months later.

Nonetheless, Kendall’s new romance is in contrast to the outlet’s previous findings which established that she "wants to stay single for now."

"Kendall isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment and is enjoying this era," a spy confided earlier.

"They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,” the insider confirmed.