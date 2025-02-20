Meghan Markle leaves shop owner helpless after ‘copying' brand name

Meghan Markle has come under yet another plagiarism row over her new lifestyle brand.



After allegedly copying its logo, Meghan has now been accused of stealing the brand name, ‘As Ever’ from a small business owner.

Mark Kolski, 58, who runs a clothing shop, has spoken to The Sun as the Duchess of Sussex comes under fire.

Mark went on to confess that he feels helpless as he cannot put up a fight with a big name like Meghan’s.

Speaking to The Sun he said he is refusing to change his company’s title and “exploring all possibilities”.

He said: “I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one man band.

“This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.

“Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this,” he noted.