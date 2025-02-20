 
Geo News

Meghan Markle leaves shop owner helpless after ‘copying' brand name

Meghan Markle is accused of copying name of a budding clothing brand

By
Web Desk
|

February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle has come under yet another plagiarism row over her new lifestyle brand.

After allegedly copying its logo, Meghan has now been accused of stealing the brand name, ‘As Ever’ from a small business owner.

Mark Kolski, 58, who runs a clothing shop, has spoken to The Sun as the Duchess of Sussex comes under fire.

Mark went on to confess that he feels helpless as he cannot put up a fight with a big name like Meghan’s.

Speaking to The Sun he said he is refusing to change his company’s title and “exploring all possibilities”.

He said: “I’m a very small business, it’s a family-run operation. I’m essentially a one man band.

“This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it.

“Even if I wanted to do something I don’t think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this,” he noted.

Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy'
Cynthia Erivo accused of ‘blasphemy'
Alan Ritchson teases 'Reacher action-packed' season three
Alan Ritchson teases 'Reacher action-packed' season three
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker keen to keep relationship private: Source
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker keen to keep relationship private: Source
Conan O'Brien reflects on hosting upcoming Oscars
Conan O'Brien reflects on hosting upcoming Oscars
Watch full video of A$AP Rocky verdict video
Watch full video of A$AP Rocky verdict
Meghan Markle hit with accusations about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle hit with accusations about Princess Lilibet
Inside Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff dynamic as they live together post LA fires
Inside Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff dynamic as they live together post LA fires
BLACKPINK gear to make K-pop history with upcoming gig
BLACKPINK gear to make K-pop history with upcoming gig