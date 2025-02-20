Blake Lively reveals rare children reaction to ‘It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively just claimed that her four children, whom she shares with husband, Ryan Reynolds, have been left “traumatized” by the drama surrounding her and Justin Baldoni.

In latest update, the 37-year-old Gossip Girl alum filed an amended complaint in the federal court of New York, after she first sued the Jane the Virgin star for s**ual harassment and for executing a “smear” campaign against her, in December 2024, after starring together in the film, It Ends With Us.

The latest complaint now states the “emotional impact” of being highly publicized amidst the legal proceedings which proved rather “extreme” for Lively, Reynolds and their four children, James, 10, Inez, eight, Betty, five, and Olin, two.

“There are days when she has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public,” the document read, as per The Independent.

It continued, “While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety.”

The amended complaint from Blake Lively also mentioned how Ryan Reynolds has also “been affected mentally, physically, and professionally by his wife’s and children’s pain.”

“Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being,” it further mentioned, addressing the A-list couple’s children.